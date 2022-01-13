Siyad, Baba’yı 2021’in en iyi yabancı filmi seçti

Geçen yıl Türkiye’de sinemalarda gösterime giren tüm yabancı filmler arasında Sinema Yazarları Derneği (SİYAD) üyeleri tarafından yapılan oylama sonucunda en yüksek oyu toplayan Baba’nın (The Father) ithalatçısı Bir Film’e ödülü, mart ayında düzenlenmesi planlanan 54. SİYAD Ödül Töreni’nde verilecek

SİYAD üyelerinin oylaması sonucu ilk 20 sırada yer alan filmler şunlar:

1) Baba (The Father)

2) Titane

3) Annette

4) Küçük Anne (Petite maman)

5) Yeşil Şövalye (The Green Knight)

6) Körkütük (Druk)

7) Dün Gece Soho’da (Last Night in Soho)

8) Fransız Postası (The French Dispatch)

9) Dune: Çöl Gezegeni (Dune: Part One)

10) Undine

11) Karanlık Kız (The Lost Daughter)

12) Louvre Müzesi’nde Bir Gece: Leonardo da Vinci (A Night at the Louvre: Leonardo da Vinci)

13) Son Düello (The Last Duel)

14) Collective (Colectiv)

15) The Matrix Resurrections

16) Minari

17) İki Aşığın Ölümü (The Killing of Two Lovers)

18) Petrov Grip Oldu (Petrovy v grippe)

19) Elmalar (Mila)

20) Sansür (Censor)