Siyad, Baba’yı 2021’in en iyi yabancı filmi seçti

SİYAD üyelerinin oylaması sonucu ilk 20 sırada yer alan filmler şunlar:
1) Baba (The Father)
2) Titane
3) Annette
4) Küçük Anne (Petite maman)
5) Yeşil Şövalye (The Green Knight)
6) Körkütük (Druk)
7) Dün Gece Soho’da (Last Night in Soho)
8) Fransız Postası (The French Dispatch)
9) Dune: Çöl Gezegeni (Dune: Part One)
10) Undine
11) Karanlık Kız (The Lost Daughter)
12) Louvre Müzesi’nde Bir Gece: Leonardo da Vinci (A Night at the Louvre: Leonardo da Vinci)
13) Son Düello (The Last Duel)
14) Collective (Colectiv)
15) The Matrix Resurrections
16) Minari
17) İki Aşığın Ölümü (The Killing of Two Lovers)
18) Petrov Grip Oldu (Petrovy v grippe)
19) Elmalar (Mila)
20) Sansür (Censor)